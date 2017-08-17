Boy and cow snuggle at fair in viral photo that the internet is loving

DES MOINES, Iowa - A father captured a picture of his son snuggled up with their cow, and, of course, internet users found it prize-worthy.
Mitchell Miner, 15, of Iowa, and his cow, Audri, had a long day at the Iowa State Fair after competing in the youth cattle show Sunday. So, the best friends decided to take a nap.
Heartwarming photo of boy and cow napping at Iowa State Fair https://t.co/wDkl1hfn0N pic.twitter.com/idxFx3Dx2G— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) August 16, 2017
“I was asleep. I think she was, too,” Miner told the Des Moines Register on Monday.
While the duo didn’t win the cattle show, they did win the internet’s heart.
The picture on Facebook had over 26,000 likes and 3,096 shares as of Wednesday morning; it’s since been taken down or its privacy settings have been changed.
While the bond between the teen and heifer is evident, unfortunately, they are just hanging out for the summer.
The cow will be sent back to a dairy farm in Blairstown later this fall, according to the Des Moines Register.
