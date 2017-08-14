Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized again, 1 arrested

The Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized again, Boston police say.
Police say a 17-year-old male is in custody for vandalizing the Holocaust Memorial Monday evening.
Today & every day Boston stands up against hate. I'm saddened to see such a despicable action in this great city. (1/2)— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 15, 2017
Thankful to public and @bostonpolice for quick arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing Holocaust Memorial. (2/2)— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 15, 2017
A witness said someone threw a rock at the memorial, shattering the glass. Police say the teen was detained by two bystanders until officers arrived. He will be charged with willful and malicious destruction of property. The Boston Police Department Civil Rights Unit is investigating to determine if additional charges are pending.
Rock thrown at Holocaust memorial shatters glass, witnesses tell us Police confirm one person arrested. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lPlXhvyz4O— Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) August 14, 2017
“I’m grateful for the quick response and the community help which led to the swift arrest of the suspect responsible for the damage done to the Holocaust Memorial. Clearly, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city. And, in light of the recent events and unrest in Charlottesville, it’s sad to see a young person choose to engage in such senseless and shameful behavior," said Commissioner William Evans.
Cleanup happening now at #Boston Holocaust Memorial after witness says someone threw rock at it. Police confirm one person arrested. pic.twitter.com/LaSEyT7COx— Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) August 14, 2017
It was just over a month and a half ago that the memorial was previouslyvandalized. A 21-year-old from Roxbury was arrested and charged in that destruction.
The memorial was recently rededicated after the damaged glass was replaced.
