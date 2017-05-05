Bongo calf born at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON - There's a new baby at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.
Eastern bongo Annakiya gave birth to a calf on April 27. The calf was born weighing 42 pounds and was able to stand within 20 minutes of her birth.
“The calf appears healthy. She is bright, alert and responsive, and is also very strong and active. As with any new birth, we are monitoring the mother and baby closely,” said Dr. Alex Becket, Zoo New England associate veterinarian in the department of Animal Health and Conservation Medicine.
The bongo, who doesn't have a name yet, is scheduled to be on exhibit this weekend, weather permitting.
Baby's first steps! On April 27, Eastern Bongo Annakiya gave birth to a beautiful female calf. Annakiya went into labor at 2:39 p.m., gave birth at 4:07 p.m., and baby was standing by 4:21 p.m. Eastern bongos are a critically endangered species. Zoo New England participates in the Bongo Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is a cooperative, inter-zoo program coordinated nationally through the The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Franklin Park Zoo has played a key role in growing the North American captive population through successful breeding, with 17 bongo calves born at the Zoo since 1984. The calf is expected to be on exhibit for short periods of time this weekend, weather permitting. Read more: www.zoonewengland.org/babyboom (Video: Britni Steingard)Posted by Franklin Park Zoo on Friday, May 5, 2017
Since 1984, 17 bongos have been born at Franklin Park Zoo. It is a critically endangered species.
