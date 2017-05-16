Board: Doctor working in ER had 0.293 BAC

An emergency room doctor in Texas has had his license temporarily suspended after allegedly being intoxicated on the job.

Gregory Michael Gibbons was working a day shift on April 19 at CHI Baylor St. Luke’s Emergency Center, according to the Texas Medical Board. Gibbons exhibited strange behavior and "clear signs of intoxication," according to a press release from the Texas Medical Board.

A blood sample obtained from Gibbons registered a 0.293 BAC, which is more than three times the legal alcohol limit to operate a motor vehicle in Texas, according to KHOU.

The Texas Medical Board said that Gibbons will remain suspended until further action by the board is taken.