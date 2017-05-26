BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open

Luxury car maker BMW is recalling 45,000 of its pinnacle vehicle the 7-series because the doors can unexpectedly open.



The recall affects certain 2005-2008 745i, 745Li, 750i, 750Li, 760i, 760Li and B7 Alpina models equipped with comfort access and soft close automatic options.

>> Read more trending news

“The doors may appear to be closed and latched, but, in fact, may inadvertently open,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



BMW is working on a repair for the recall.