Blind, maggot-infested dog seized from Florida woman

A blind, maggot-infested dog and two others in “very horrific” condition were seized from a Florida woman Sunday, deputies said.

Trixie, the blind shih tzu, was found wandering the street when a Good Samaritan took her in and called animal control officers, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers knocked on doors until a neighbor knew where Trixie lived and that’s when they found a chow mix and pit bull, also showing signs of neglect, deputies said.

The veterinarians who examined the dogs said that they’ve never seen a case as bad as Trixie, according to deputies.

Trixie weighed 9 pounds, had maggots living under her fur and feces covering 95 percent of her body, deputies said.

According to deputies, the chow mix was also blind with a paralyzed back end. The pit bull showed minor signs of neglect.

Joi-Marie Richheimer, 45, of Crystal River, was arrested in connection with this case on Wednesday. She faces two felony counts of animal cruelty.

