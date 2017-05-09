Bill Clinton, James Patterson writing a novel together

James Patterson probably doesn’t need any help selling his books, but it can’t hurt that his next writing partner will be former President Bill Clinton.

Knopf and Little, Brown announced Monday that they will jointly publish "The President Is Missing" on June 11, 2018.

The publishers describe the book as a “unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by insider details that only a president can know,” the online trade publication Publisher’s Lunch reports.

“Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career and having access to his firsthand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel,” Patterson said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I’m a storyteller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one.”

>> Read more trending news



Clinton and Patterson have been friends since they met on a golf course 10 years ago, Publisher’s Weekly said. Attorney Robert Barnett, their mutual literary representative, suggested they collaborate and negotiated the deal.

“Working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said in a statement to The Associated Press. “And working with Jim has been terrific. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

The co-authors will participate in a national book tour when the book is published, Publishers Lunch said.

Patterson, who frequently writes with co-authors, has sold more than 300 million copies of his books. He tops the list of best-selling authors on The New York Times’ list, with 67 books.

Clinton has written three books, the most successful of which is the million-selling "My Life." Jimmy Carter became the first American president to pen a novel when he published the historical novel "The Hornet's Nest" in 2003.