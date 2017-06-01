Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 87
L 64

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 64°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 64°
  • rain-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Morning
    Few Showers. H 82° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National
Ben & Jerry’s celebrate Bob Marley with One Love flavor
Close

Ben & Jerry’s celebrate Bob Marley with One Love flavor

Ben & Jerry’s celebrate Bob Marley with One Love flavor
Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: View of Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's Hosts One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Ben & Jerry’s celebrate Bob Marley with One Love flavor

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ben & Jerry’s is always making additions to its collection. But it’s latest creation is serving up a scoop of yummy ice cream while celebrating one of music’s most beloved artists.

>> Read more trending news

The company is paying homage to reggae icon Bob Marley with One Love, a banana-flavored ice cream with graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: View of Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's Hosts One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Close

Ben & Jerry's

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: View of Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's Hosts One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Partnering with the late singer’s son, Ziggy, the chain held an event to launch its newest frozen treat. The occasion featured performances from Ziggy Marley, a kid’s choir and samples of the dessert.

»Related: 15 Ben & Jerry's flavors inspired by celebs and pop culture 

“I’ve been a fan of Ben & Jerry’s for a long time before even this was happening,” Ziggy Marley told Forbes. “It’s a simple thing, but you don’t know how significant that can be. A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”

>> Related: Ben & Jerry's co-founders arrested during protests at U.S. Capitol

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield, Founder of Ben & Jerry's unveil Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Close

Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield, Founder of Ben & Jerry's unveil Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

The limited edition flavor won’t only satisfy taste buds, it will also benefit one of the legend’s foundations. Proceeds will go towards the Bob Marley One Love Youth Camp

>> Related: Ben & Jerry's says 'Black lives matter' 

>> Related: Police group boycotts Ben & Jerry's after company announces support for Black Lives Matter

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Congress on June 8
    Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Congress on June 8
    The Senate Intelligence Committee announced today that former FBI Director James Comey will testify before that panel next Thursday, June 8, the first public comments by Comey since he was fired by President Donald Trump just over three weeks ago. The hearing was announced this morning by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey seems likely to be asked about any efforts by President Trump to suggest ending a probe for former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Trump suggested that both Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan, had given misleading testimony to Congress on questions involving possible Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. “Witch hunt!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. BREAKING: Former FBI director James Comey to testify before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017
  • Good Samaritans' belongings stolen while attempting to save drowning man
    Good Samaritans' belongings stolen while attempting to save drowning man
    Four adults heard screams for help Monday afternoon and jumped in the water when they saw a man struggling in the cold waters of the Puyallup River in Washington State. >> Read more trending news  A 46-year-old Tacoma man was fishing with his family on the river, close to where the White River intersects according to Carmen Palmer, a spokesperson for the city of Sumner and Sumner police. 'He slipped and fell. And the rivers are running very fast. The river quickly swept him away. He is not a swimmer,” Palmer said. Xeilias Canani said his friend Kyle, and Kyle’s wife, went in first. “These guys are apparently swimmers, and they were having trouble,” Canani said, describing the cold water. Canani and another woman also went in. That woman told KIRO7 she heard the children nearby asking, 'Is my dad OK?' While others on shore were already on the phone with 911, they swam back. But Canani said his glasses were missing, as were his friend’s wallet and keys. “That was just messed up, really,” he said. “It’s the world we live in.” By the time his friends had finished giving police their statements, they found out their stolen credit cards had already been used at a gas station. The search was suspended overnight, but crews returned to the river Tuesday to continue.Officials said the man was not wearing a personal flotation device.
  • WATCH: Highway damaged after tanker truck explodes
    WATCH: Highway damaged after tanker truck explodes
    A busy stretch of Interstate 25 in Denver was severely damaged after a tanker truck caught fire and exploded Wednesday. The driver of the truck suffered injuries, but was pulled from the truck by passing motorists and workers. >> Click here to watch wa Firefighters responded to Interstate 25 in southern Denver around noon local time after the semi caught fire, CBS affiliate KCNC-TV reports.  The station reports a preliminary investigation found a blown tire on the semi sparked the blaze, causing the tanker to explode, but an official cause was not released.  A witness told KCNC-TV he saw the semi lose control and hit a barrier just before the fire started. “When he came to a stop I could see fuel, on the road northbound,” said Dave Fretz, a witness to the incident. “It was smoking and there was some flames happening in the back part of it. I knew this guy was in a truck and I didn’t see him come out of the truck.” Fretz told the station while he went to check on the driver’s side of the semi, two Colorado Department of Transportation workers had pulled the driver from the passenger’s side and were helping him away from the fire. Fretz said the driver was suffering from head and arm injuries, but the official condition of the driver was unavailable.  All 10 lanes of the highway, five in each direction, were shut down for several hours for crews to extinguish the blaze, forcing over 200,000 daily commuters to be diverted around the scene. By the Wednesday evening commute, three lanes were open on the southbound side of Interstate 25, but the northbound lanes remained closed into Thursday morning.  KCNC-TV reports the Colorado Department of Transportation will work overnight with hopes to reopen the remaining lanes by the Thursday morning commute.  CDOT workers said damage to the highway on the southbound lanes went about three inches deep into the pavement, but crews had yet to evaluate the extent of damage to the northbound lanes.  Officials said they will need to remove the toxic mixture of chemicals, foam, and water still in the roadway before repairs could be made. 
  • Man says TSA agent dumped out father’s ashes
    Man says TSA agent dumped out father’s ashes
    An Atlanta man blames a Transportation Security Administration agent for spilling his father's ashes from an amulet he wore around his neck. Troy Bland gave WSB pages and pages of correspondence he's had with the TSA over the incident. “I still want the apology,” Bland said. >> Read more trending news Bland said he is a frequent traveler, and has logged a lot of miles, but what happened April 28 as he came through airport security in Orlando is inexcusable. “(The TSA agent) has my dad's amulet in his hands and the cap is off, and I said, ‘What are you doing?’” Bland and his father are Marines. He said when his dad died in November, he had an amulet made with some of his father’s ashes inside, inscribed with The Lord’s Prayer. “He opened the bottle, looked in it and went like that,” Bland said, motioning how he said the TSA agent tipped the vile, spilling his father’s ashes. TSA officials said that the incident has been reviewed twice and they've concluded the agent did not spill ashes. They would not release the video of the incident publicly, but allowed WSB reporter Liz Artz to watch it via a video call. The video was grainy and difficult to see. The agent appears to be holding an object, but it could not be determined by the reporter who saw the video if ashes or anything else dropped out of the vial. “Say sorry and then make it better again,' Bland said. Bland said he leaves Monday to visit the vault where his father’s remains are stored and will refill the amulet, a trip he thinks TSA should pay for. “It's the emotional thing,” Bland said. “I did this once. I don't want to do it again. I didn't ask to do it again. It was hard enough the first time.”
  • Girlfriend stabs boyfriend to death during domestic argument
    Girlfriend stabs boyfriend to death during domestic argument
    A long-term relationship is over after a woman fatally stabs a man in the stomach near 5900 South Santa Fe Avenue.   Tulsa police say both parties had been drinking before the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the abdomen around 1:37 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived and the 37-year old stabbing victim was taken to the hospital where his  condition was downgraded to “critical.” He died later. The woman told police that her boyfriend had slapped her before the stabbing took place as two children were inside the residence at the Parkview Terrace apartments. The woman was being interviewed by police. TPD Corporal Ian Adair said charges “could be first degree homicide second degree homicide manslaughter but that will be up to detectives after the interview.” The children were placed with family members.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.