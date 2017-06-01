Ben & Jerry’s celebrate Bob Marley with One Love flavor

Ben & Jerry’s is always making additions to its collection. But it’s latest creation is serving up a scoop of yummy ice cream while celebrating one of music’s most beloved artists.
The company is paying homage to reggae icon Bob Marley with One Love, a banana-flavored ice cream with graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs.
Ben & Jerry's
Partnering with the late singer’s son, Ziggy, the chain held an event to launch its newest frozen treat. The occasion featured performances from Ziggy Marley, a kid’s choir and samples of the dessert.
“I’ve been a fan of Ben & Jerry’s for a long time before even this was happening,” Ziggy Marley told Forbes. “It’s a simple thing, but you don’t know how significant that can be. A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”
Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield
The limited edition flavor won’t only satisfy taste buds, it will also benefit one of the legend’s foundations. Proceeds will go towards the Bob Marley One Love Youth Camp.
