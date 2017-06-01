Ben & Jerry’s celebrate Bob Marley with One Love flavor

Ben & Jerry’s is always making additions to its collection. But it’s latest creation is serving up a scoop of yummy ice cream while celebrating one of music’s most beloved artists.

>> Read more trending news

The company is paying homage to reggae icon Bob Marley with One Love, a banana-flavored ice cream with graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: View of Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's Hosts One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Close Ben & Jerry's Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: View of Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's Hosts One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Partnering with the late singer’s son, Ziggy, the chain held an event to launch its newest frozen treat. The occasion featured performances from Ziggy Marley, a kid’s choir and samples of the dessert.

»Related: 15 Ben & Jerry's flavors inspired by celebs and pop culture



Live music, great ice cream, and a great cause were all on tap at Bob Marley’s One Love launch party at the Roxy Theater in LA last night. A big thank you to @ziggymarley, Aaron Nigel Smith, and the One World Chorus for an amazing night. Swipe for more photos, link in bio for the full story. A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on May 23, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

“I’ve been a fan of Ben & Jerry’s for a long time before even this was happening,” Ziggy Marley told Forbes. “It’s a simple thing, but you don’t know how significant that can be. A child eating an ice cream can see that, ‘Oh, daddy, what’s this thing?’ ‘Oh, it’s a peace sign.’ Then discussions start, explanations, so these things can be more than a simple ice cream.”

>> Related: Ben & Jerry's co-founders arrested during protests at U.S. Capitol

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield, Founder of Ben & Jerry's unveil Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Close Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: Ziggy Marley and Jerry Greenfield, Founder of Ben & Jerry's unveil Ben & Jerry's 'Bob Marley's One Love' ice cream during Ben & Jerry's One Love Session at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

The limited edition flavor won’t only satisfy taste buds, it will also benefit one of the legend’s foundations. Proceeds will go towards the Bob Marley One Love Youth Camp.

>> Related: Ben & Jerry's says 'Black lives matter'



>> Related: Police group boycotts Ben & Jerry's after company announces support for Black Lives Matter