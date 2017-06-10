The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes – the third jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown -- is set for Saturday.

The race, known as the “test of champions,” is the oldest of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.

There is no run for the Triple Crown this year. In fact, neither the winner of the Kentucky Derby nor the winner of the Preakness is running in the race.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 Belmont Stakes.

When is the 2017 Belmont Stakes?

The race is on Saturday, June 10.

Where is it run?

The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

How long is the track?

The track at Belmont is 1 ½ miles long.

Who runs in it?

The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

What time is the Belmont Stakes?

The race is scheduled to start at 6:50 p.m., ET. Pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET.

What channel is it on?

NBC is broadcasting the race. You can find your NBC channel by clicking here.

Live stream?

NBC Sports Live Extra is live streaming the race.

Here are the post positions for the 2017 Belmont Stakes

Twisted Tom Tapwrit Gormley J Boys Echo Hollywood Handsome Lookin at Lee Irish War Cry Senior Investment Meantime Multiplier Epicharis Patch

What are the odds?

As of Thursday, here are the odds on the race.

Irish War Cry: 3-1

Epicharis: 7-2

Lookin At Lee: 11-2

Senior Investment: 13-2

Tapwrit: 15-2

Gormley: 12-1

Meantime: 14-1

J Boys Echo: 16-1

Multiplier: 16-1

Twisted Tom: 20-1

Patch: 25-1

Hollywood Handsome: 33-1