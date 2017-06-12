Runners in Colorado may have been thinking they were seeing things when the race was interrupted by a bear.

The athletes were about 5 miles into the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run when a bear decided to crash the race, The Associated Press reported.

It happened near Colorado Springs.

One runner told The AP that the bear looked as if it was trying to make its way across the road when a large gap appeared that let the animal through.

Close Bear joins Colorado race, surprises runners Photo Credit: Donald Sanborn/AP In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the road as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through. (Donald Sanborn via AP)

And while Donald Sanborn says he has seen other wildlife while training, he’s never seen a bear try to cross the race path during an event.

