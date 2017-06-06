D.C. bars to hold James Comey watch parties

Restaurants and bars in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities are treating James Comey's long-awaited Senate testimony like the Super Bowl.

Several will open early Thursday with food and drink specials while tuning televisions to coverage of what the fired FBI director has to say about President Trump and questions surrounding Russia and the 2016 election.

Shaw’s Tavern in Washington, D.C., is set to host a watch party called “The Comey Hearing Covfefe,” named for the mysterious word President Trump tweeted about the press.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m.

The tavern will feature $5 Russian-flavored vodka specials and an "FBI" sandwich.

Shaw’s tavern isn’t the only bar offering a special event.

Duffy’s Irish Pub in D.C. will also open early for the testimony.

The restaurant will feature special drinks including a Bloody Mary and a "covfefe cocktail."

Senators can go just a block away if they'd rather watch Comey at a bar.

Capitol Lounge, just a block from Capitol Hill, will open at 9 a.m. for the hearing.