It might complicate the budgeting process, or it might give lawmakers a much deeper understanding of where tax dollars are going - and it might do both. Seven state senators gathered a news conference this week to announce a bill which would return Oklahoma to a more specific budgeting process, known as “line-item.” Leading the charge is Sen. Roger Thompson (R-Okemah), who tells KRMG it’s the system the state used until 2009. After the financial meltdown of 2008, lawmakers voted to give state agencies lump sums, and let the agencies themselves decide how best to spend the money. The idea was to give them more latitude in how to best deal with deep cuts. For example, Thompson tells KRMG, “we just simply appropriate a dollar figure, like to education, about $2.4 billion. And then the State Department of Education will divide that up among their separate programs. What this bill will do is force the legislature to work with the Department of Education, and say ‘we want x amount of dollars spent on administration, we want x amount of dollars spent on teachers, we want x amount of dollars spent on textbooks. And that will be written into the appropriations bill, therefore it is a budget limitation bill.” He said line-item budgeting may indeed lead to more acrimonious debate and longer, more complex bills. But, he says, it is the legislature’s job to truly understand how and why taxpayer dollars are spent. “I believe it’s our responsibility to work year ‘round, getting to know those agencies and to be able to defend the dollars that they’re spending, rather than saying ‘well, you know we appropriated money and they’re the ones wasting it, or they’re the ones not doing the program we ought to have.’ That’s our job, so let’s take our responsibility and do it right.” He said this is just one aspect of a multi-year approach to rethinking Oklahoma’s budgeting process. He’s also involved in studying the state’s system of taxation, bringing the rate down but broadening the base of goods or services that are taxed. For one thing, he says, he’d like to see an end to the sales tax on groceries.