Aunt Jemima brand issues voluntary recall due to listeria concern

Pinnacle Foods Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of several Aunt Jemima products due to possible listeria contamination.
The FDA released details on the recall:
Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices distributed nationally in the United States and one product into Mexico because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported. The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment. We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall.
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz - 19600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz - 19600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 19600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz - 19600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz - 19600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz - 19600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz - 19600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz - 19600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz - 19600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz - 19600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz - 19600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz - 19600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz - 19600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz - 19600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz - 19600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM - 19600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT - 019600435921
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz - 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz - 658276202903
Affected products may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund according to the FDA.
