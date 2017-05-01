Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize found dead

An Atlanta man and his Canadian girlfriend who had been missing for days in Belize, have been found dead, according to ABC News.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, and girlfriend Francesca Matus, 52, were expected to return Friday.

Autopsies have not yet been performed and police have not released any information on what they believe happened.

“That’s the hardest part is just that we don’t know anything. We don’t know where he is, what’s going on,” mother Char DeVoursney told WSB-TV Sunday evening.

She said no one had seen her son and Matus since Tuesday.

The family said he had been in Belize since December and he and Matus had been dating for two or three months.

“Talking with everyone down there, it’s a complete mystery. It's totally uncommon for both of them to disappear with no contact,” brother David DeVoursney told Johnson.

ABC News said the couple were reported missing by their friend Joseph Milholen, who went to the home of Matus in the Corozal District of Belize on Friday to take her to the airport, from which she was scheduled to fly home to Toronto.

Milholen told police in Belize that he could not find Matus at her home and that DeVoursney's bicycle was parked in her driveway, although Matus' car was gone.

Friends said the couple were last seen leaving a bar in the city of Corozal that Tuesday night.

Global Affairs Canada, a department of the Canadian government, told ABC News previously that it was aware of reports of a missing Canadian citizen in Belize, and that it was providing consular assistance to her family and was in contact with local authorities.

A U.S. State Department official said the department was aware of the reports as well but had no further comment.

The family had set up a GoFundMe account to help find Drew.