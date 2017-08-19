You may find many parents playing in the park or taking a dunk in the pool with their kids. But one Atlanta couple have a slightly different agenda. They’re modeling with their little ones, and they’ve just made history as the first black LGBT family to represent a high-fashion European clothing line.

Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony first entered the spotlight in 2014 when they posted a photo on Instagram of themselves and their daughters getting ready for school. The pic went viral, garnering more than 50,000 likes.

Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 5:30 am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30 .This is a typical day in our household . It's not easy but we enjoy every moment and eveny minute of #fatherhood . #proudfathers #blackfathers #prouddads #gaydads A post shared by Kordale N Kaleb (@kordalenkaleb) on Jan 14, 2014 at 7:17am PST

But it wasn’t just people on social media who were taking notice. Acne Studios did, too, and made the dads, their two daughters and two sons the face of its fall/winter 2017 campaign.

“I have been thinking about families for a long time,” Jonny Johansson, Acne's creative director, said in a press release. “We found Atlanta-based couple Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony and their four beautiful children...It is also a way of highlighting that while every family is different, we all have the same love and want the best for our children. There is no ‘normal’ family—all families are normal.”

The family is thrilled to represent the Sweden-based fashion house. They’ve been posting several images from the campaign on their Instagram page.

This is our family featured in the Fall/winter 2017 Campaign for @acnestudios shot by @inezandvinoodh We're the first Black LGBT family to represent a high fashion European clothing line. A post shared by Kordale N Kaleb (@kordalenkaleb) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Shot by @inezandvinoodh for the #AcneStudios Fall/Winter 2017 campaign @acnestudios Excited for the official launch of the international campaign tomorrow Aug 17, 2017 A post shared by Kordale N Kaleb (@kordalenkaleb) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

