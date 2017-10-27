For the first time ever, astronomers think they've spotted a comet that came from outside our solar system.

Outer space is so unbelievably big, astronomers say the chances of a comet from another solar system passing through ours probably only happens once every 200 years or so.

So they're excited about the object they're calling the rather mundane name of C/2017 U1.

The reason they think it's not from around here is because it entered the solar system at a very extreme angle, basically coming from above (at least from our perspective) compared to the orbits of the planets.

Then the sun flung it back the way it came.

Scientists say it's hard to say where it came from.

It could have originated from almost anywhere in the galaxy.

