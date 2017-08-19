6 arrested in Memphis at rally at Nathan Bedford Forest statue 

A peaceful rally was supposed to occur at the Nathan Bedford Forest Statue on Saturday, but it turned into multiple arrests.

This rally came one day after it was announced that the Memphis City Council would have a session on Tuesday to discuss “the immediate removal and or sale” of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Health Sciences Park and the Jefferson Davis statue in downtown Memphis.

At one point activists tried to cover the Nathan Bedford Forest Statue, but police removed them.

According to MPD, six at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue protesters have been arrested.

The march is still happening now and the activists are headed to bail out the people who were arrested.

