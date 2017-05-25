Listen Live
National
Arrest warrant issued for hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury
Close

Arrest warrant issued for hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury

Arrest warrant issued for hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
LONDON - MARCH 13: Students practice the unique Bikram Yoga. The class normally involves two breathing exercises and 26 postures in a 90 minute class. (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Arrest warrant issued for hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -  An arrest warrant was issued for Bikram Choudhury, the “hot yoga” founder who is embroiled in sexual abuse allegations.

Minakshi “Micki” Jafa-Bodden, who headed Choudhury’s legal team from 2011 to 2013, sued her employer for sexual harassment and wrongful termination after she was fired from her six-figure position for refusing to cover up a rape allegation. 

Choudhury, who claimed last year he was nearly bankrupt, was ordered to pay her $7 million in December but instead hid assets and fled the country, according to KABC.

"To have that bench warrant issued for Bikram. It sends a message to a debtor like Bikram that he will be held accountable and that the wheels of justice, although they don't turn as fast as we would want them to, they do turn," Jafa-Bodden said outside of court Wednesday, KABC reported.

>> Read more trending news

Attorneys for Jafa-Bodden said Choudhury moved a fleet of 43 luxury cars out of California and have orders blocking him from moving property out of storage lockers in Nevada and Florida. 

The cars including Bentleys and Rolls Royces vanished from a California warehouse last year. Jafa-Bodden’s attorneys tracked 20 of the cars to a Florida warehouse.

Choudhury, a pioneer of yoga in the United States, developed his Bikram yoga routine often performed in a room which reaches temperatures over 100 degrees. He has a celebrity client list and franchised his yoga studios worldwide.

Despite the legal issues, he still is teaching disciples in Acupulco, Mexico, according to KABC

Choudhury also faces sexual assault lawsuits from six other women. 

He denies any wrongdoing and no criminal charges were filed in those incidents. However, he has settled three out of court and three others are pending, according to KABC

Choudhury’s bail is set at $8 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • Federal appeals court keeps Trump travel and refugee order on hold
    In another legal setback for President Donald Trump, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals refused on Thursday to lift an injunction against his revised travel and refugee order, preventing the White House from suspending new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries, as this decision took another step on the way to a likely showdown on the matter at the U.S. Supreme Court. As in earlier rulings, the judges cited the President’s own words calling for a “Muslim ban,” ruling that the order was basically an effort to target “Muslims for exclusion from the United States.” “These statements, taken together, provide direct specific evidence” of what spurred the executive orders, the court’s majority wrote in a 202 page decision. “President Trump’s desire to exclude Muslims from the United States,” the opinion read. BREAKING: Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2017 Not only did the ruling quote Mr. Trump, but also some of his top aides and advisers, like White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and others. The judges rejected an argument by the Trump Administration that the order was done in the name of national security, saying the record shows Mr. Trump belatedly consulted agencies that deal with that matter, and only after his first travel order had been derailed in the courts. The President’s order would impact people coming into the United States from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – Iraq had been on the original order, but was taken off when that first plan was revised. The ruling was the first of two from federal appellate courts – the Ninth Circuit also must pass judgment on the plan. Press reporting as trump'largely'lost. No,he 100% https://t.co/GBoxCFIFuI 10-3.Only thing he won irrel technical detail if he could be named — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 25, 2017 “The Muslim ban continues to be 100% blocked from going into effect nationwide, by an overwhelming vote,” said lawyer Neal Katyal, who argued this same issue before the Ninth Circuit for the state of Hawaii.
  • 6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
    6-year-old asks people on Facebook to ‘stop killing each other’
    A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral. >> Read more trending news  According to KTVI, Laney’s mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children. “We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones,” Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI. Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month. Read more at KTVI.
  • Husband to start own search for wife presumed lost at sea
    Husband to start own search for wife presumed lost at sea
    The newlywed husband of missing Delray Beach real estate broker Isabella Hellman, presumed lost after a four-day search by the U.S. Coast Guard, said Wednesday he’ll start his own effort, according to WPTV. >> Read more trending news  Lewis Bennett told WPTV he planned to fly today to Cuba, then obtain a boat. He said his family was “distraught” and he felt he had to do something to help find Hellmann. The Palm Beach Post has attempted to talk to both Bennett and relatives of Hellman for more than a week. Hellmann, 41, was reported missing in the early morning of May 15 in the Atlantic about 70 miles southeast of Key West, according to the Coast Guard, which suspended its search for her late Thursday. She was on a two-week vacation with Bennett, who told authorities he was sleeping below deck at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and awoke after the boat struck something, then went topside, but did not see his wife. Bennett left the sinking boat in a life raft and was recovered at about 4:30 a.m. that morning, about 1,000 yards from the vessel and in water 4,800 feet deep, and flown to Marathon. Bennett told investigators Hellmann was wearing a life vest the last time he saw her, not long after the catamaran left Cuba at 8 p.m. Sunday.
  • Trump orders investigation of leaks related to Manchester terror attack
    After an outcry from the British government, President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an internal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, to find out who leaked information about the probe into this week’s terrorist attack in England, saying those responsible for the leaks should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” “The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” the President said in a statement issued in Belgium, his latest stop on a nine day overseas trip. “These leaks have been going on for a long time and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security,” Mr. Trump added. BREAKING: Trump says his administration will `get to the bottom' of leaks; he orders review and possible prosecution — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2017 Mr. Trump, who has voiced his frustration with intelligence leaks throughout his first four months in office, made clear he wants to find the source of the leak, as photos of evidence from the scene made their way on to the front page of the New York Times, angering British investigators. “I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the President said. “There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Mr. Trump added in his statement. Manchester Police @gmpolice stop sharing information with US following intelligence leak to @nytimes, BBC are reporting — Rob S (@RobPulseNews) May 25, 2017 Earlier in the day, the President did not answer questions from reporters about the leak, which involved forensic evidence from the bombing scene.
  • Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school
    Child sex abuse case surfaces after girl looks up porn at school
    A Texas man is facing child sex abuse charges after a girl was caught accessing pornography on a school iPad to learn more about what he does to her, according to an affidavit filed by police. The 9-year-old told a teacher at San Antonio’s Elm Creek Elementary School that Anthony Garay sexually abused her 'all the time at night,' according to KSAT and the Houston Chronicle. >> Read more trending news The shocked teacher reportedly called Child Protective Services, who interviewed the child. After the interview, police arrested Garay, 31. He’s been investigated – but not charged – by CPS in prior sexual abuse cases. Garay was subsequently charged with a first-degree felony for continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is being held on $75,000 bond in the Bexar County Jail.
