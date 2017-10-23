Argument over shopping cart leads to fight at Walmart

Video of a shocking fight at a Cordova Walmart has gone viral. Police told FOX13 one woman was sent to a hospital as a result of the brawl.

According to a police report, officers were flagged down by a customer who was complaining that a woman was fighting inside the business.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found another woman on the ground with bruises. Police said she was crying.

A Walmart manager told police he was stacking items when he heard a loud commotion and walked toward it. The manager said he then noticed two women fighting on the ground, and he tried to separate them.



Another witness told police that one woman asked another woman about a rolling cart and she replied, “Maybe other customers are using them if nothing is over there.”

Officers said the other woman became very angry, and she asked for a manager and then punched the clerk. The clerk punched the woman back, according to the report.

Police said other witnesses said the woman struck another clerk, as well. Both women who work at Walmart refused to prosecute.

One woman was transported to Baptist East in noncritical condition.

Walmart sent FOX13 the following statement:

“We work to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone in our stores. What is seen in this video is disturbing, and we are reviewing the situation to fully understand what happened.”