National
Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say
Close

Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Anthony Weiner - A History of Scandals

Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A former Democratic congressman who was brought down over sexting scandals is scheduled to plead guilty Friday.

Anthony Weiner will plead guilty in federal court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, two unnamed sources told The New York Times.

Weiner’s expected guilty plea is part of a plea agreement. He was in FBI custody Friday morning after turning himself in, ABC News reported.

An investigation was launched last September into reports that Weiner had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, The Times reported. That investigation is what prompted the final review in Oct. 2016 of Hillary Clinton’s private server, ABC News reported last year. During the investigation into Weiner’s alleged text message to the teen, at least one device had been found to have allegedly been used by both Weiner and his now estranged wife Huma Abedin, Clinton’s aide. Abedin had an email account on Clinton’s private server, ABC News reported. Days before the November presidential election, now-former FBI director James Comey told Congress about the FBI investigation into emails between Clinton and her aides, The Times reported last year. Two days before the election, Comey wrote a second letter to Congress stating that no new evidence against Clinton was found, Fox News reported. The Comey letters and late-in-the-election investigation have been blamed for Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Comey testified on May 3 that it makes him “mildly nauseous” that the letters to Congress could have changed the election outcome, NPR reported, but he stood by that he believes he did the right thing.

May 9, Trump fired Comey after the now-former FBI director’s testimony, NPR reported.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner waits to be interviewed while working the phone bank at campaign headquarters on September 9, 2013 in New York City. The city's primary mayoral election is September 10 with the general election scheduled for November 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Close

Anthony Weiner

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner waits to be interviewed while working the phone bank at campaign headquarters on September 9, 2013 in New York City. The city's primary mayoral election is September 10 with the general election scheduled for November 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Weiner resigned from Congress in June 2011 after explicit pictures in an unrelated case became public, CNN reported.

    A former Democratic congressman who was brought down over sexting scandals is scheduled to plead guilty Friday. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty in federal court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, two unnamed sources told The New York Times. Weiner's expected guilty plea is part of a plea agreement. He was in FBI custody Friday morning after turning himself in, ABC News reported. An investigation was launched last September into reports that Weiner had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, The Times reported. Weiner resigned from Congress in June 2011 after explicit pictures in an unrelated case became public, CNN reported.
