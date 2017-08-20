Anquan Boldin’s football career has come to an end.

The former Pahokee and FSU standout has decided to retire after 14 seasons in the National Football League, according to ESPN.

The network’s NFL reporter Jim Trotter broke the news Sunday night via Twitter.

In a statement, Boldin said he planned to focus on humanitarian work.

“My life’s purpose is bigger than football,” Boldin wrote.

BREAKING: Anquan Boldin left the Bills today and has informed them he is retiring, ESPN has learned. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Statement from Anquan Boldin on his decision to retire: pic.twitter.com/z19jekK33R — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Boldin, 36, who played quarterback at Pahokee and later starred at wide receiver for Florida State, signed a one-year deal with Buffalo earlier this month.

He spent last season in Detroit and previously played for San Francisco, Arizona and Baltimore.

During his NFL career, Boldinlp bob caught 1,076 passes for 13,779 yards, and ranks ninth on the NFL career list in catches.

He was a second-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2003 after a standout career at Florida State.