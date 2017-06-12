Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores

Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores across the country will see some stores closing during the next two years according to the Ascena Retail group which owns the stores.

Ascena Chief executive David Jaffe announced late last week the company definitely plans to close 250 locations, and that another 400 will also be closed unless the company can secure better rental rates for those stores.

Ascena joins a growing list of retailers and restaurants that have announced closures this year. Macy’s, Kmart, Sears, JCPenney and Bebe have all announced store closures.

More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Flemings restaurants will be closing by the end of the year, the restaurants’ parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. announced in February.