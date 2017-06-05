Anderson Cooper posts throwback photo before white hair

Oh the places you’ll go! Dr. Seuss fans can add Springfield, Massachusetts to the list of place they will want to travel. On Saturday, thousands of fans gathered for the opening of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum. It was a sea of striped hats, as relatives of the famed author, illustrator and Springfield native were joined by Lt. Gov. Karen Polito and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to open the museum doors. Relatives of Ted Geisel, better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, donated personal letters and drawings from the late author, reports WWLP. They said the museum gives people a better idea of the man behind the beloved children's books. >> Read more trending news 'Mulberry Street, and lots of other elements in his stories originated here from his experience as a kid. He would be quite impressed with what they've put in the show, and to see kind of another side of his life. The more personal side that doesn't often get seen by the general public,” said Theodore Owens, grandnephew of Dr. Seuss. People came from all over to attend the museum's grand opening, but the amazing world of dr. Seuss held special meaning for Springfield natives. 'A lot of people don't realize that, you know, this is the birthplace of Dr. Seuss and where all the inspiration and the stories had to come from. You look around and it's like, ‘Wow.’ Drawing inspiration from the city, it's beautiful,” Springfield resident and museum visitor P. Siphanoum told WWLP-TV. The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is expected to draw visitors from around the globe, with as many as 2,000 visitors a day. Patrons can look at some of Seuss's personal items, and participate in interactive games and challenges, aimed at improving children's literacy and vocabulary. 'I can't even believe how colorful it is. The paintings are beautiful. High technology in the rooms, touch the screens and make different things all by yourself. I'm very, very impressed with it, and I love Dr. Seuss,” said Sharon Kubik-Bouhcer, a Chicopee resident.