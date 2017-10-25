‘Amazon Key’ lets couriers into your house

Would you trust Amazon enough to give them a key to your HOUSE?

Engadget reports the online retailer is launching an Alexa service called Amazon Key.

For $250, Prime members can get a smart lock and a connected security Amazon Cloud Cam camera installed.

When a courier shows up with your package from Amazon, they scan the barcode which activates the camera and checks that you gave your permission to enter.

The smart lock unlocks the door, the courier drops off the package, and then locks the door again.

You even get a video of the drop-off to make sure everything is on the "up and up.”

You can also use Amazon Key to give other people you trust access to your house.

By the way, KRMG is on Alexa too.

﻿You can read more about the story from Engadget here.﻿

