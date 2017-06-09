Amanda Bynes is three years sober and ready to make comeback

After a string of infamous incidents earlier this decade, former child star Amanda Bynes has finally emerged ready to come back into the spotlight. According to People magazine, the actress has spent the last three years getting sober and working on her health.

Bynes, in an interview with Hollyscoop, said: “I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again.”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Actress Amanda Bynes and attorney Gerald Shargel appear at Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. Bynes is facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana in relation to her arrest on May 23, 2013. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

After a series of incidents, including two hit-and-run charges and two DUI arrests, Bynes has worked to get her act together, saying, “I hike, I go spinning -- take spinning classes -- and I feed the homeless.”

Bynes also revealed that she’s been attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, learning to sew and hopes to “start a clothing line in the future.”

“I am really loving school,” Bynes wrote on Twitter last year, “and I feel that I am learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.”

The 31-year-old actress also told Hollyscoop that she plans to get back into acting by doing “maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”