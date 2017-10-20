Adorable CIA bomb-sniffing puppy retires early

An adorable 18-month-old black Labrador named Lulu retired from the CIA Wednesday.

Lulu, who was in the fall 2017 puppy class, was learning how to detect explosive odors, but the job just wasn’t for her. So, she dropped from the program, according to the Central Intelligence Agency.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

“Lulu was no longer interested in searching for explosives. Even when they could motivate her with food and play to search, she was clearly not enjoying herself,” the CIA said. “Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program.”

Sometimes a pup is bored & needs extra playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy. pic.twitter.com/pPaBPohhqB — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

When dogs retire or drop from the program, their handlers get the option to adopt them, which happened with Lulu.

Now the pup is spending her day sniffing out rabbits and squirrels instead of bombs. She also gets to eat snacks from dog dishes and chill with her new buddy, Harry.

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

“We’ll miss Lulu, but this was the right decision for her,” the CIA said. “We wish her all the best in her new life.”