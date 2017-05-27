Listen Live
Adopted woman, 72, connects with long-lost sister
Adopted woman, 72, connects with long-lost sister

Adopted woman, 72, connects with long-lost sister
Toni Rosenberg, right, of Boca Raton, meets her sister Florence Serino for the first time at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday May 16, 2016. Serino had just traveled from her home in Irvine, California. (Photo: Meghan McCarthy / Palm Beach Post)

Adopted woman, 72, connects with long-lost sister

By: Lulu Ramadan, Palm Beach Post

BOCA RATON, Fla. -  Toni Rosenberg has spent the past week chatting non-stop with her half-sister, Florence Serino, 82. After all, they have decades worth of memories to catch up on.

The two met for the first time May 16 at a crowded airport gate in Fort Lauderdale. Rosenberg, a Boca Raton resident who was given away as a newborn in a secretive “black market” adoption, tracked down Serino just last year.

“We both have big mouths,” Serino, who lives in Irvine, California, said with a laugh. The two have spent the past week shopping, eating and sharing memories, stories and photos of two families that, despite living on opposite sides of the country, are inextricably connected.

Rosenberg even learned that she had biological cousins living just miles from her in Boca Raton, she said. Serino introduced them.

“It’s crazy to think I had family right there,” said Rosenberg, the only child of her adoptive parents.

The sisters have spent hours looking at old family photos, including ones of the pair’s biological mother Ilene Gallagher, which Serino brought with her from California.

“If you saw my mother walking down the street, you’d say immediately, ‘She must be related to Toni,’ ” Rosenberg said of her resemblance to Gallagher.

The union has brought immeasurable joy to Rosenberg and her family and friends, Rosenberg said.

But a sadness still lingers. Serino plans to fly back to California on Tuesday.

“All this time has gone by and we could’ve shared children and grandchildren,” Rosenberg said. “We could’ve had more years ahead of us.”

The sisters aren’t sure if they’ll meet again in person. A 2,200-mile flight is a financial and health strain on most, let alone on two elderly retirees.

“It’s kind of hard to think far ahead,” Rosenberg said, adding that they’re strategically packing half-a-century’s worth of conversations into a two-week visit. “How much time does God give us?”
Read more about the sister's journeys to meet one another here.

  • Severe storms move into Green Country
    Severe storms move into Green Country
    Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa say this is the most unstable air in the Tulsa area so far this storm season. Large hail, high winds and tornadoes are possible Saturday evening and night. A Tornado Watch is issued for all of Green Country until 12am. There is some good news. The National Weather Service is projecting sunny skies for Sunday.  Tune to NEWS102.3 and AM740 KRMG for the latest on the severe weather threat. You can also download the KRMG app and set up the weather alerts for your area.
  • Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    Pilot dies in small aircraft crash
    A 43-year-old pilot is dead, following a small aircraft crash Friday night in Leflore County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 7:42 p.m., near Arkoma. “A witness who observed the aircraft for approximately 20 to 25 minutes, advised the aircraft began flying in steep banked spiral, entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground, resulting in a small explosion,” OHP said.   Richard Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.  There were no passengers on the aircraft.   A cause for the crash is still under investigation.  
  • Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    Few public answers to puzzle in Congressional IT investigation
    An inquiry into possible wrongdoing by IT staffers employed by a number of Democrats in Congress has garnered more attention in recent days, after a prominent lawmaker gave a public tongue lashing to the Capitol Hill police chief, vowing “consequences” over his refusal to return computer equipment that is evidently part of the ongoing investigation. At issue is a probe into a possible security breach involving Imran Awan, who has worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and other Democratic lawmakers, as a shared information technology worker. Little has been made public by Capitol Police on what exactly is being investigated; news reports in recent months have linked Awan, several of his relatives, and his wife to some type of Capitol Hill investigation that could involve stolen property and more. The new scrutiny came after a budget hearing on May 18 with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa; the hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee had escaped notice, until reports earlier this week by the Daily Caller, noting the sharp words that Wasserman Schultz had for Verderosa. At the end of her Q&A with the police chief, Wasserman Schultz asks what happens when police find lost items. “I’d like to know how Capitol Police handle equipment that belongs to a member, or a staffer, that’s been lost within the Capitol complex, and found or recovered by one of your officers,” Wasserman Schultz begins. The bottom line from the chief was simple – until an investigation is completed, “I can’t return the equipment,” which is reportedly a laptop from Wasserman Schultz’s office. That answer did not satisfy the Florida Democrat. “I think you’re violating the rules when you conduct your business that way,” Wasserman Schultz said bluntly, as she told the chief that he should “expect that there will be consequences.” In the wake of that somewhat jarring verbal exchange, a reporter on Thursday asked House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi about the Awan investigation. “I’m really not familiar with what you’re talking about,” Pelosi said. “We’ve been busy with a lot of other things,” Pelosi added. U.S. Capitol Police have released little information about what this probe involves, and who exactly is being investigated. According to U.S. House spending records, Imran Awan was a shared employee for thirteen different House members in 2016, earning in the third quarter anywhere from as little as $300 from a pair of Democrats to $6,624.99 from another. Wasserman Schultz paid Awan $5,000.01 for work between July 1 and September 30, 2016. Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, worked for seven Democrats, plus the House Democratic Caucus, earning close to $44,000 in the third quarter of 2016. Records also show two relatives of Awan’s on the Congressional payroll: Abid Awan worked for eight different House Democrats, while Jamal Awan worked for eight others – all as ‘shared’ employees.
  • Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery
    Multiple people arrested following standoff, robbery
    Four suspects were arrested Friday afternoon in west Tulsa, following an armed robbery of a woman and a standoff. Police report the victim's help led them to a home near 4th and South 54th West Avenue. “She had a good suspect description,” police said.  “She also had a good description of the suspect’s vehicle.” Around three hours later, the suspects were taken into custody without incident.  As of early Saturday morning, their names haven’t been released.   KRMG's told the victim wasn't harmed.
  • Severe weather possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
    Severe weather possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
    If you're sticking around the Tulsa area this weekend, make sure to stay weather aware. National Weather Service says conditions will turn bumpy later today. “Looks like we could see some storms in the late afternoon and into the evening hours,” NWS said.  “All modes of severe weather look to be possible.” KRMG’s told this could include hail, strong winds and even a tornado.   The high today will be around 90 degrees. KRMG Stormcenter is manned and ready to go if severe weather hits our area.
