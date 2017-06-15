300-pound armed man wearing kilt removed from roof in N.C.

Police in Salisbury had to use a bucket truck to get a 300-pound man dressed in a kilt and tactical gear off a rooftop after witnesses said he threatened to shoot people.

Officers said a citizen called police after 2 a.m. claiming that a man was at Nashville Nights, a popular bar on Innes Street threatening to shoot anyone who talked to him.

Police responded and eventually found the man on the rooftop of a business further down on East Innes Street, dressed in black and wearing a kilt.

Police said the man, 43-year-old Brian Allen, had an SOG tactical hatchet tucked in the small of his back, numerous knives, ammunition and a pistol concealed under a shoulder holster.

Officers say Salisbury man wearing kilt charged after caught with multiple guns, knives, ammunition while intoxicated. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/7DJ26Xe2Ci — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) June 15, 2017

Allen told officers he had a concealed carry permit for the gun.

Police said Allen, who weighs 300 pounds, was wearing a kilt, hunting boots and a tactical vest, and that he had several tactical-style bags with flashlights and Kevlar rope.

Detectives said Allen was cooperative but intoxicated.

Because of his weight, authorities had to use a bucket truck from the fire department to get Allen down from the roof of the building.

He was issued a citation for carrying a weapon after consuming alcohol.

Nobody was hurt.