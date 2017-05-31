2017 Atlantic hurricane season starts Thursday

Thursday marks the official start of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane season typically runs from June through November. The 2016 season was more active than average, with 15 named storms. Three of those were major hurricanes, including Hurricane Matthew, which brought devastating flooding to inland portions of North Carolina.

NOAA released its outlook in late May for the 2017 hurricane season. The latest forecast calls for a slightly above average season, with 11 to 17 named storms. Of those, 5 to 9 hitting hurricane strength, and 2 to 4 classified as major hurricanes. A major hurricane is defined as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.

Joe Raedle MIAMI, FL - MAY 25: The city skyline is seen as the National Hurricane Center releases its prediction that the 2017 hurricane season will be above-average on May 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The report indicates that the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1st, may produce 11 to 17 named storms. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images,)

The 2017 season has technically already started, with Tropical Storm Arlene in late April. Arlene stayed over open waters of the Atlantic and did not make landfall.

To get ready for upcoming storms, the National Hurricane Center recommends knowing risks that could affect your home.

To make sure your family is ready, know the evacuation routes in your area. Have a bag full of supplies ready, including copies of important documents, a first-aid kit, food and water. It is also important to get an insurance checkup on your home.