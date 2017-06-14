Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 94
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Mostly Cloudy
H 94° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 94° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 94° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 96° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
Close

Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?

Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP
An Alexandria, Va. police officer tapes off an area near the YMCA after a shooting in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -  Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson, 66, is from Illinois, according to authorities. He owns a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post.

This is a breaking news story, return for updates.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    U.S. House postpones most work in wake of baseball field shooting
    The House of Representatives postponed most scheduled business after a morning shooting at a baseball practice for Republicans lawmakers, which injured one GOP leader, several officers and at least one GOP staffer, as security was tightened around Capitol Hill and near the White House in response to the attack. The office of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) confirmed that he had been wounded, and said he was in stable condition at a Washington, D.C. hospital. “Luckily no one appeared to be killed,” said Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), the manager of the Republican baseball team, which was gathered at a field in suburban Virginia for a regular practice, getting ready for this week’s charity Congressional baseball game. “Several security people were hit, one of our staffers was hit, Scalise was hit,” Barton said, as he described how his young son had hid from the attack. This is not just an attack on Republican Members of Congress, it's an attack on our colleagues, our friends and the institution we represent — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017 Most work for House members was put on hold in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as lawmakers were summoned to a morning security briefing. On Capitol Hill, police had closed off the plaza in front of the Capitol, but tours were still being conducted for those visiting the House and Senate. US Capitol plaza closed off right now pic.twitter.com/TGyLBKhdZ5 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 14, 2017
  • Who is Rep. Steve Scalise, congressman shot in Virginia
    Who is Rep. Steve Scalise, congressman shot in Virginia
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana.                                                                                                                                   President Trump released the following statement:   The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
  • Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
    Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Steve Scalise one of the victims
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported. >> Read more trending news  Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
  • Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards
    Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards
    Authorities say two Georgia inmates are 'dangerous beyond description.' The men overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.   Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons and it set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers.   Sills says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.   Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two inmates.
  • TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal
    TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal
    Gunfire inside a garage leaves one person dead.   Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that was reported near 1000 East 51 Place North at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. I'm told several people were inside a garage where there was a gun. Tulsa Police Captain Eric Nelson said, “It was a rifle.” The victim died at the scene, but no names have been distributed by detectives.  “Actually they’re down at our detective division right now with homicide detectives. They are stating that it was an accidental shooting.”
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.