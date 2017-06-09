Listen Live
IN-DEPTH

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony

National Govt & Politics
Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist
Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist

Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: US President Donald Trump delivers brief remarks to members of the news media while meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House, on June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump declined on Friday to say whether recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey exist, one day after Comey told congressional investigators that the president tried to pressure him to drop the bureau's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

>> Read more trending news

"Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future," Trump said during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. "You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don't worry."

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his private conversations with Trump and the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November's election and possible links to the Trump presidential campaign.

Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist

Trump said Comey confirmed that there was "no collusion (and) no obstruction." The president added that he would be willing to speak to as much under oath.

>> Related: Read James Comey’s complete testimony before the Senate committee

Comey on Thursday declined multiple times to answer questions about whether he believed Trump obstructed justice, saying that the decision would be made by special counsel Robert Mueller following an investigation.

Comey said Trump spoke with him alone in the Oval Office on Feb. 14, one day after Flynn was forced to resign amid revelations that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian officials.

>> Related: Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey

According to the ousted FBI director, Trump said "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy I hope you can let this go."

Trump said Friday that he was "very, very happy" with Comey's testimony.

"Frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren't true," Trump said.

>> Related: Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’

Comey confirmed that he told Trump three times that he was not personally under investigation as part of the Russia probe.

He said he would also welcome news of tapes of his conversations with Trump, saying, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

Trump hinted that tapes of his conversations might exist in the days following his dismissal of Comey.

  Disputing Comey's testimony, Trump says he's ready to testify under oath
    Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    A day after former FBI Director James Comey told Congress that President Donald Trump had urged him to let go of an investigation of a top aide, Mr. Trump flatly denied that charge, telling reporters at the White House that he was willing to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating Russian election interference. “Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?” the President was asked by ABC’s Jon Karl. “100 percent,” Mr. Trump replied, as he denied leaning on Comey to go easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “I didn’t say that, I will tell you, I didn’t say that,” the President added. President Trump says he would “100 percent” speak under oath about James Comey https://t.co/TjZsCVT6jf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2017
  Ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance!
    Ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Here's your chance!
    Have you ever wanted to name a Great White shark? Thanks to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy you now have a chance! >> Read more trending news  The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced on Twitter Friday that anyone who donates $10 or more to the organization by the end of June will be in a drawing to name a white shark. CLICK HERE TO DONATE The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is a nonprofit that is committed to raising awareness of white sharks. They support the research, safety, education and conservation, according to its website. For more information about the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, click here.
  GOP congressman seeks action to stabilize insurance markets
    GOP congressman seeks action to stabilize insurance markets
    A senior House Republican on Thursday called for immediate action to stabilize shaky health insurance markets around the country, amid concerns that the GOP could get blamed for rising premiums and dwindling choice next year. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said the government should keep paying billions of dollars in 'cost-sharing' subsidies that help low-income people with deductibles and copayments. The $7 billion is under a cloud because of mixed signals from the Trump administration and a lawsuit originally filed by House Republicans. 'We should act within our constitutional authority now to temporarily and legally fund (subsidy) payments as we move away from Obamacare,' Brady said at a budget hearing. He and his GOP colleagues are trying to roll back President Barack Obama's signature law that provided the financial assistance in the first place. 'Insurers have made clear the lack of certainty is causing 2018 proposed premiums to rise significantly,' added Brady. That's also a midterm election year, in which every seat in the Republican-controlled House and 33 seats in the GOP-controlled Senate are on the ballot.
  Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is 'a leaker'
    Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’
    President Donald Trump staff said he had no plans to stay off Twitter while fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Friday morning, the president was back on social media, criticizing Comey. LISTEN HERE: KRMG Morning News 8am In-Depth Hour: James Comey Testimony In a tweet early Friday, Trump labeled Comey as a “leaker,” writing that “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Comey testified for nearly three hours on Thursday, answering questions about the FBI’s investigation of Russia and his private conversations with Trump. Comey said that a tweet by the president on May 12 convinced him to leak contents of his memos documenting his conversations with Trump to the media. 'The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes,' Comey testified. 'I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape.
  Trump proclaims "total and complete vindication" on Russia probe
    Trump proclaims “total and complete vindication” on Russia probe
    After staying silent during a day of extraordinary testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump on Friday declared that he had been vindicated in the probe of meddling by Russia in the 2016 elections, and whether or not there were any links between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet just after 6 am ET, as he took one more jab at the former FBI chief whom he fired a month ago. “WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017
