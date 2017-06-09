President Donald Trump declined on Friday to say whether recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey exist, one day after Comey told congressional investigators that the president tried to pressure him to drop the bureau’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

>> Read more trending news

"Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future,” Trump said during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. “You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don't worry.”

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his private conversations with Trump and the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November’s election and possible links to the Trump presidential campaign.

Close Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist

Trump said Comey confirmed that there was “no collusion (and) no obstruction.” The president added that he would be willing to speak to as much under oath.

>> Related: Read James Comey’s complete testimony before the Senate committee

Comey on Thursday declined multiple times to answer questions about whether he believed Trump obstructed justice, saying that the decision would be made by special counsel Robert Mueller following an investigation.

Comey said Trump spoke with him alone in the Oval Office on Feb. 14, one day after Flynn was forced to resign amid revelations that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian officials.

>> Related: Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey



According to the ousted FBI director, Trump said “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy I hope you can let this go.”

Trump said Friday that he was “very, very happy” with Comey’s testimony.

"Frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren't true,” Trump said.

>> Related: Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’



Comey confirmed that he told Trump three times that he was not personally under investigation as part of the Russia probe.

He said he would also welcome news of tapes of his conversations with Trump, saying, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Trump hinted that tapes of his conversations might exist in the days following his dismissal of Comey.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017