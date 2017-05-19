President Donald Trump plans to announce his pick for FBI director “very soon.”

“We’re going to have a director who is going to be outstanding. I’ll be announcing that director very soon,” Trump said Thursday in a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

>> Read more trending news

“I think the people in the FBI will be very, very thrilled,” he said.

Trump last week fired FBI Director James Comey amid a bureau investigation into whether Trump or his advisers worked with Russia to interfere in the November election.

Close Trump pick for FBI director coming 'soon,' president says

The White House denied that the dismissal was related to the Russia investigation, although Trump told NBC News last week that he had “this Russia thing” on his mind when making the decision.

>> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

Trump confirmed Thursday that former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was a leading candidate to become the country’s next top cop.

Trump met with Lieberman at the White House on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Trump has also interviewed three other possible picks: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI official Richard McFeely and former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, according to The AP.

>> Related: Who is Joe Lieberman?

The Senate will be tasked with confirming whoever Trump nominates.

“We need a great director of the FBI,” Trump said Thursday. “I cherish the FBI. It’s special. All over the world, no matter where you go, the FBI is special.”