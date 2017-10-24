Trump to have lunch with GOP Senators as push builds for tax reform

President Donald Trump goes to Capitol Hill today to attend a Senate Republican policy lunch for the first time, his visit coming as lawmakers begin to grapple with the details of a tax reform package, as some Republicans indicated they wanted to see Mr. Trump set out more of what he wants accomplished on taxes, health care, and other key issues.

“What are his non-negotiables?” asked Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who told reporters it’s time for the President

“We’ve got big issues that are moving – those have to be resolved – and at least know where the President’s priorities are,” Lankford added just off the Senate floor.

His tax cut plan is on the menu as Pres Trump has lunch at the Capitol today with Senate Republicans. He wants plan enacted this year. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 24, 2017

Some GOP Senators didn’t see much coming out of the lunch meeting – Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who has sparred often with the President in recent weeks – said it would be nothing but a ‘photo op.’

It’s the first time Mr. Trump will be in the same room as Corker since their recent spat, where the President labeled the Tennessee Republican, “Liddle’ Bob Corker” in a tweet.

It also comes after more jabs between the White House and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who like Corker has raised repeated questions about diplomatic and military decisions made by the Trump Administration.

Q to @SenJohnMcCain on The View, what's your relationship like with the president? McCain: "Almost none." — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 23, 2017

The visit by the President comes at an important time legislatively, as GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate are ready to cobble together the details of a tax reform package.

While Republican lawmakers talked optimistically on Monday about unveiling the full details of a tax plan as early as next week, there were reports that the details weren’t even finalized.

The first stop for tax reform will be the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), who told reporters on Monday that he’s optimistic the Congress will be able to move quickly on the plan.

Chairman Brady says as soon as budget approved by House W&M Cmte will announce date when tax reform text will be released & date of markup — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 23, 2017

White House officials have repeatedly said that the average American family will see a benefit of around $4,000 from tax reform.

“If that’s true it will be awesome, if it’s not true, heads will roll,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL).

“I just hope we can get it through,” Yoho added.