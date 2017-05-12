Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:



1. Going to fire him anyway: In an interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump said he made the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey prior to a recommendation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "I was going to fire regardless of recommendation," Trump said. "Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it." Trump also said he wants the investigation into collusion between his campaign and the Russian government to be "absolutely done properly.” Earlier in the interview, Trump had said the investigation was a “made-up story.”



2. Brown found guilty: Former Florida U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty Thursday of fraud for helping to raise $800,000 for a bogus charity then using the funds for concerts and golf. Brown, 70, was convicted in federal court on 18 counts of participating in a conspiracy involving a fraudulent education charity, omitting facts required on financial disclosure forms and filing false tax returns, according to the Justice Department.



3. Becoming saints: An estimated one million people will travel to Fatima, Portugal, this weekend to join Pope Francis for the 100th-anniversary celebration of the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to three Portuguese shepherd children. The pope will canonize two of the children, making them the first children to be named saints in the Catholic Church who were not martyred. The children said Mary visited them once a month for six months and told them to pray for the world and the conversion of Russia. The two children who are being canonized died a year after they said they saw Mary. The third, who became a nun, died at age 97 in 2005.



4. Teacher kills self: A middle school teacher in Colorado killed herself in front of police as they approached her home to confront her over allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student. Gretchen Krohnfeldt, 47, had been accused of having a relationship with the student that started when he was in middle school. He is currently in high school. Krohnfeldt had been placed on administrative leave.



5. Investigating voter fraud: President Trump announced the creation of a commission to investigate voter fraud. The Presidential Commission on Election Integrity will be led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. According to the White House, the commission will "review policies and practices that enhance or undermine the American people's confidence in the integrity of federal elections — including improper registrations, improper voting, fraudulent registrations, fraudulent voting and voting suppression.”



And one more

Comedian Steve Harvey is acknowledging he sent a memo to his staff asking them not to talk to him when he is getting ready for a show. “Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. “My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.” Harvey directed his staff to leave him alone when he is in the makeup chair, as well. “I want all the ambushing to stop now,” he wrote. The memo was sent to the staff of his Chicago-based talk show. Harvey told his staff not to "take offense" at the memo, saying the new measures are for the good of his "personal life and enjoyment."



In case you missed it.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BibBMBibTq0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

