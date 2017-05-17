Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos
Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos

Report - Trump Asked Comey to Drop Flynn Investigation

Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday asked the FBI to turn over memos written by former bureau Director James Comey as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November’s presidential election.

>> Read more trending news

Committee Chairman U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Vice Chairman U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, sent a letter Wednesday asking Comey to testify before the committee in both open and closed sessions.

A separate letter, addressed to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, sought notes or memos written by Comey about conversations he had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to the Russia investigation.

>> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey documented each phone call and meeting he had with President Donald Trump in an apparent attempt to create a paper trail of the president’s efforts to sway investigators.

In a memo written in February, Comey wrote that Trump asked him during a one-on-one meeting to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Times reported.

Flynn was forced to resign one day before the conversation between Comey and Trump, after it was revealed that Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence about connections he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

>> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the New York Times reported Trump said, citing the Comey memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman U.S. Sen. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, on Wednesday said the committee planned to invite Comey to testify during a public hearing next week. The hearing is expected to looking specifically at Trump’s influence on the investigation into Trump, his allies and their connections to Russia.

>> Related: House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe

Chaffetz, in his role as committee chairman, on Tuesday requested any "memoranda, notes, summaries and records referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also planned to ask Comey to testify, The Hill reported.

Authorities said Russia meddled in November’s election to benefit Trump. The FBI is investigating to determine whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russia, although no evidence to support the allegation has surfaced.

Then-Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
James Comey

Photo Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Then-Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
