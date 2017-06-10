Sarah Huckabee Sanders' emoji-filled tweet baffles internet

In a tweet more cryptic than "covfefe," White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders baffled Twitter users Saturday morning with an emoji-filled tweet.

The tweet was posted at about 9 a.m. It contained travel-related emojis, such as an anchor, a boat, a plane and a train. Numerous emojis of stoplights and maps were also featured.

>> Read more trending news



It was initially unclear if Sanders intentionally or accidentally sent the message. Some Twitter users wondered if Sanders' Twitter account had been hacked.

Sanders responded on Twitter about two hours later, saying her 3-year-old son Huck had gotten a hold of her phone.

The odd tweet from Sanders follows President Donald Trump’s cryptic midnight tweet on May 31 that ended with "covfefe." The term quickly went viral, spawning jokes, cocktails and merchandise.