National Govt & Politics
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' emoji-filled tweet baffles internet
Close

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' emoji-filled tweet baffles internet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' emoji-filled tweet baffles internet
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' emoji-filled tweet baffles internet

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

In a tweet more cryptic than "covfefe," White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders baffled Twitter users Saturday morning with an emoji-filled tweet.

The tweet was posted at about 9 a.m. It contained travel-related emojis, such as an anchor, a boat, a plane and a train. Numerous emojis of stoplights and maps were also featured.

>> Read more trending news

It was initially unclear if Sanders intentionally or accidentally sent the message. Some Twitter users wondered if Sanders' Twitter account had been hacked.

Sanders responded on Twitter about two hours later, saying her 3-year-old son Huck had gotten a hold of her phone.

The odd tweet from Sanders follows President Donald Trump’s cryptic midnight tweet on May 31 that ended with "covfefe." The term quickly went viral, spawning jokes, cocktails and merchandise.

What's a #covfefe? After late-night Trump tweet, social media weighs in
