Pence family's beloved cat, Oreo, has died

WASHINGTON - Second lady Karen Pence took to Twitter Saturday to share the news that one of the family's beloved cats has died.
Pence wrote, "Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much."
Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017
The tweet includes photos of the black-and-white cat, including a picture of Vice President Mike Pence in a tuxedo holding Oreo.
The Pences moved their pet cats and rabbit to Washington in January.
In October, the Pences said goodbye to their 13-year-old beagle, Maverick.
Heavy hearts today. Our beagle of 13 years passed away quietly last night. Rest In Peace, Maverick. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/JPnFvsHB3Y— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 26, 2016
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself