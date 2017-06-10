Pence family's beloved cat, Oreo, has died

Second lady Karen Pence took to Twitter Saturday to share the news that one of the family's beloved cats has died.

Pence wrote, "Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much."

>> Read more trending news



Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much. pic.twitter.com/0Ar9Sr5kpz — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) June 10, 2017

The tweet includes photos of the black-and-white cat, including a picture of Vice President Mike Pence in a tuxedo holding Oreo.

The Pences moved their pet cats and rabbit to Washington in January.

In October, the Pences said goodbye to their 13-year-old beagle, Maverick.