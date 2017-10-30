LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation

Just over five months after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first concrete legal actions on that investigation began to play out in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, with a focus on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and of his top associates.
Here is the latest on today’s developments:
8:45 am – Both Manafort and one of his former associates, Rick Gates, have reportedly now arrived at the federal courthouse, which is located just a few blocks down the hill from the U.S. Capitol.
8:00 am – The day began with television cameras and reporters staking out various places in the Washington, D.C. area, as former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was driven to the federal courthouse in the nation’s capital.
7:37 am – With news reports indicating that something was going to happen today about the Mueller investigation, President Trump was again tweeting about a possible investigation into Hillary Clinton and Democrats, concerning efforts to gather opposition research on him during the 2016 campaign.
