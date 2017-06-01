Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV

WSB-TV will be hosting a live prime-time debate involving the high-profile race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

The Republican candidate, Karen Handel, and Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, have agreed to participate in the only scheduled live televised debate.

WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer will be the debate moderator. The panel will include Greg Bluestein, from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Condace Pressley, from News 95.5/AM750, and Richard Elliot, from WSB-TV.

The debate will take place Tuesday, June 6, from 8 to 9 p.m. The debate will air LIVE on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page.

CANDIDATES

Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services for the Trump administration.

In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff.

Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates.

BACKGROUND

Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs.

Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting began Tuesday in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs.

The race could be Democrats' best shot at picking up a Republican seat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have won special elections already in Kansas and Montana.

Early polling locations will be open through June 16.

A Handel aide said the Republican candidate will vote when regular polls open June 20. Ossoff cannot cast a ballot at all because he doesn't live in the district.