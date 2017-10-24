Listen Live
clear-night
54°
H 64
L 40

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
54°
Clear
H 64° L 40°
  • clear-night
    54°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 64° L 40°
  • clear-night
    41°
    Morning
    Clear. H 64° L 40°
  • clear-day
    70°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 77° L 51°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails
Close

GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails

GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails

GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – KRMG

Republicans in the Congress moved on Tuesday to launch a pair of new investigations of actions in the Obama Administration, focusing first on a uranium deal with a Russian company and ties to the Clinton Foundation, and also starting a probe to fully review FBI actions during 2016 about the agency handled the investigation into the emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Both of those matters have drawn the public interest of President Donald Trump, who sternly criticized the news media last week for not asking more questions about the Uranium One story.

“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” the President tweeted.

Mr. Trump has also long charged that former FBI Director James Comey used his agency to protect Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

“James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton,” Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this year.

Here is what Republicans outlined today:

Russia-Uranium One – The House Intelligence Committee and the House Oversight Committee will start a joint probe looking at the sale of a company to Russian interests that holds large amounts of uranium reserves in the United States.

In recent weeks, conservatives have pressed for a review of the issue, claiming an FBI informant was not being allowed to tell his story of Russian ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“This is just the beginning of this probe,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who said the Congress was not properly briefed on the uranium sale, which happened between 2009 and 2013.

“It’s important to find out why that deal went through,” said Rep. Peter King (R-NY), who said he had asked questions years ago, but never received answers from the Obama Administration.

“We do have a witness, who was a confidential informant, who wants to talk about his role in this,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a member of the Oversight Committee.

FBI-Clinton email probe – Also today, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee announced a joint investigation of how the FBI dealt with the Clinton email investigation during the 2016 campaign.

“Decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 have led to a host of outstanding questions that must be answered,” said Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), in a written statement issued by their committees.

The two chairs said their probe would start with the following questions:

“Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken,” Goodlatte and Gowdy added.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • On the subject of President Trump, a tale of two Republican parties
    On the subject of President Trump, a tale of two Republican parties
    The news day was yet another head-shaking experience on Capitol Hill. It started on Twitter – like many days do in recent months – as President Donald Trump repeatedly assailed retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). It continued with an effort to show GOP unity as Mr. Trump had lunch with some of the same Senators he has harshly criticized in recent months. It was capped by the surprise announcement of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) that he would not run for re-election. And what it showed even more clearly were the growing divisions within the GOP on President Donald Trump. Flake’s announcement caught the Senate off guard; he was in a tough re-election race, but no one thought he would take to the floor an hour after having lunch with the President, and verbally shred Mr. Trump’s way of doing business. “Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as “telling it like it is,” when it is actually just reckless, outrageous, and undignified,” Flake said, making the case that Mr. Trump will never be a ‘normal’ President. “I must say that we have fooled ourselves for long enough that a pivot to governing is right around the corner, a return to civility and stability right behind it. We know better than that,” Flake added. “By now, we all know better than that.” In many ways, Flake was echoing the recent words of his colleague from Tennessee, who again lit into Mr. Trump on Tuesday. “You would think he would aspire to be the President of the United States, and act like a President of the United States, but that’s not going to be the case apparently,” Corker said of Mr. Trump. In a series of tweets, the President called Corker, ‘incompetent,’ a ‘lightweight,’ “Liddle’ Bob Corker,” and said the Tennessee Republican couldn’t be elected dog catcher. While Flake and Corker were raising red flags, other Republicans in the Congress felt there was no cause for concern, either for the GOP, or for the President. “I don’t feel distracted at all,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) told reporters who were asking about the latest in the Trump-Corker spat. Q: Feel distracted by Corker-Trump spat? Sen. Inhofe: “I don’t feel distracted at all. Corker doesn’t like him.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2017 “The thing with Corker is a personal thing, that’s been lingering out there for a long time,” Inhofe added. “I think everyone knows that.” While reporters and Congressional experts bemoaned the day’s events, labeling the dissent ‘historic’ in nature, and wondering about the future of the Republican Party, others said it was just the reaction of the D.C. establishment to President Trump more than anything else. “People see him through the lens of Washington, and I don’t,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said of the President. “I would really liken him to Winston Churchill,” added Perdue, who has been one of Mr. Trump’s most solid supporters in the Senate. “He was nobody’s choirboy.” As Perdue and Inhofe shrugged off the signs of GOP discontent, they were joined by many other Republicans in focusing more on unity with the President on tax reform. . @realDonaldTrump used good portion of Senate GOP lunch 2 urge better promo of accomplishments 2 counter “fake news.” Rest mostly tax reform — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) October 24, 2017 “He’s very focused on delivering results,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of Mr. Trump’s focus on tax reform. “We have got to get that done.” “He was talking more about the achievements we’ve been able to make together – and as a team, we can make a lot more,” said Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS). If Cruz – who has had his own run-ins with President Trump – shared the concerns of Flake and Corker, the Texas Republican was like other GOP lawmakers – it wasn’t something he was talking about. The divide in the GOP left some political commentators aghast. “This must be the White House’s ‘Destroy the Republican Party Week,'” tweeted political handicapper Stu Rothenberg. But from outside of Washington, many of my listeners and readers were sticking with the President, loving the no-apology-tell-it-like-it-is flavor from Mr. Trump. “Flake’s not running because he sold out his voters,” one wrote. “Drain the swamp,” one wrote me on Twitter. “Useless pigs run when they see the farmer carrying an axe,” said another, as many Republican voters signaled their approval of moves that shake things up in D.C. At the White House, the view was much the same – good riddance to both Corker and Flake. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments on the Trump-Corker feud. Read more: https://t.co/17zXARgUYp pic.twitter.com/ErLjIqI8LE — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 25, 2017 “I don’t think that the numbers are in the favor of either of those two Senators in their states, and so this is probably the right decision,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Maybe the biggest Congressional target right now for strong Trump supporters is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did his best on Tuesday to avoid taking sides in the Trump-Corker dispute. 'We have a First Amendment in this country. Everyone gets to express themselves,' McConnell says of Corker's comments on Trump. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 24, 2017 “We have a First Amendment in this country,” McConnell told reporters, acknowledging that “there is a lot of noise out there.” To some, it looks like a Republican Civil War. To others, it’s an effort by the GOP Establishment to undermine President Trump. And it’s not quite clear where this GOP tussle is going. After stirring things up earlier in the day, the President sent out a more soothing tweet on Tuesday evening. “So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.,” Mr. Trump said. And Wednesday would be another day.
  • U.S. sends second aircraft carrier strike group to Korean peninsula
    U.S. sends second aircraft carrier strike group to Korean peninsula
    The U.S. is sending a SECOND aircraft carrier to the waters near the Korean peninsula. Fox News says The USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group is now in the Western Pacific, joining the USS Ronald Reagan. They say it's rare to have two carriers in the same region, but of course this is all happening amid the increasing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. The U.S., Japan, and South Korea have been busy with trilateral training exercises, designed to improve their response to any ballistic missile threats from North Korea. ﻿You can read more about the story here.﻿
  • OK Supreme Court rejects registration fee
    OK Supreme Court rejects registration fee
    While the legislature wrestles with how to fix the state budget, the state Supreme Court ruled against a measure Tuesday that would have raised funds. House Bill 1449 would have established a $100 fee for the registration of an electric vehicle and a $30 fee for a hybrid vehicle. Governor Mary Fallin was disappointed with the court’s decision. “Fortunately, lawmakers are in special session now working on how to adjust a shortfall of $215 million of state appropriations caused when the state Supreme Court earlier this year struck down a proposed smoking cessation fee,” said Gov. Fallin. Revenue from the fees were projected to raise more than $506,000 for the current 2018 fiscal year, and $1.01 million for the 2019 fiscal year.  The measure passed the House, 61-36, and the Senate, 29-11.
  • Defense attorney collapses, dies during closing arguments in murder trial
    Defense attorney collapses, dies during closing arguments in murder trial
    An Alabama defense attorney is being remembered for her dedication to her clients after she collapsed Thursday while delivering closing arguments in a murder trial.  Jean Darby, a well-known defense attorney in Lauderdale County, died Saturday at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, according to the Times-Daily in Florence. She was 64 years old. Darby was in the middle of closing arguments in the trial of Alfonzo Jarmon when witnesses said she appeared to stumble. She caught herself on the jury box, then collapsed, the newspaper said. WHNT News 19 in Huntsville reported that Darby remarked to jurors moments before her collapse about how tiring the case must have been for them because it had exhausted her as well.  Law enforcement officers, along with a juror who was a registered nurse, performed CPR until paramedics arrived, the Times-Daily reported. Darby was taken to the hospital, where doctors suspected she may have suffered a brain aneurysm or a stroke.  Her cause of death was not immediately known.  >> Read more trending news Jarmon, 34, was accused of fatally shooting 77-year-old Charles Hugh Perkins on April 29, 2016, in the yard of Perkins’ home. The men lived next door to one another.  The Times-Daily reported that witnesses testified they saw Jarmon shove the elderly man before grabbing his hand and pulling a gun. Jarmon shot Perkins in the head. Jurors, who told the trial judge on Friday that they could proceed without Darby, deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding Jarmon guilty of murder, the newspaper said. Lauderdale County Judge Gil Self appointed attorneys to represent Jarmon in Darby’s place.  Jarmon faces life in prison when he is sentenced in December.  Colleagues mourned the loss of Darby, who was described as a humble woman who did her best to serve others. District Judge Carole Medley, who was at the hospital awaiting Darby’s test results before her death, described her as “one of the most well-respected and well-thought-of attorneys in (the Florence) area.” “She worked extraordinarily hard to be sure anybody she represented had all the rights the law allows,” former prosecutor and Judge Mike Jones told the Times-Daily. 
  • Veteran space shuttle commander dies
    Veteran space shuttle commander dies
    Paul Weitz, a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the first flight of the space shuttle Challenger and also piloted the Skylab in the early 1970s, has died. He was 85. Weitz died at his retirement home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday, said Laura Cutchens of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. No cause of death was given. A NASA biography says Weitz was among the class of 19 astronauts who were chosen in April 1966. He served as command module pilot on the first crew of the orbiting space laboratory known as Skylab during a 28-day mission in 1973. Weitz also piloted the first launch of the shuttle Challenger in April 1983. The five-day mission took off from the Kennedy space Center in Florida and landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. The Challenger was destroyed and seven crew members killed during its 10th launch on January 28, 1986.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.