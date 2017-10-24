GOP starts probe of Russia-uranium deal, FBI actions on Clinton emails

Republicans in the Congress moved on Tuesday to launch a pair of new investigations of actions in the Obama Administration, focusing first on a uranium deal with a Russian company and ties to the Clinton Foundation, and also starting a probe to fully review FBI actions during 2016 about the agency handled the investigation into the emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Both of those matters have drawn the public interest of President Donald Trump, who sternly criticized the news media last week for not asking more questions about the Uranium One story.
“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” the President tweeted.
Mr. Trump has also long charged that former FBI Director James Comey used his agency to protect Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.
“James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton,” Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this year.
Here is what Republicans outlined today:
Russia-Uranium One – The House Intelligence Committee and the House Oversight Committee will start a joint probe looking at the sale of a company to Russian interests that holds large amounts of uranium reserves in the United States.
In recent weeks, conservatives have pressed for a review of the issue, claiming an FBI informant was not being allowed to tell his story of Russian ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton.
“This is just the beginning of this probe,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who said the Congress was not properly briefed on the uranium sale, which happened between 2009 and 2013.
“It’s important to find out why that deal went through,” said Rep. Peter King (R-NY), who said he had asked questions years ago, but never received answers from the Obama Administration.
“We do have a witness, who was a confidential informant, who wants to talk about his role in this,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a member of the Oversight Committee.
FBI-Clinton email probe – Also today, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee announced a joint investigation of how the FBI dealt with the Clinton email investigation during the 2016 campaign.
“Decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 have led to a host of outstanding questions that must be answered,” said Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), in a written statement issued by their committees.
The two chairs said their probe would start with the following questions:
“Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken,” Goodlatte and Gowdy added.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself