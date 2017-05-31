Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Comey expected to testify about Trump conversations: report
Comey expected to testify about Trump conversations: report
Photo Credit: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, May 3, 2017 -- U.S. FBI Director James Comey testifies before the U.S. bipartisan Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, May 3, 2017. James Comey on Wednesday defended his decision to announce a new investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails while staying quiet on the Trump-Russia one prior to the 2016 U.S. elections. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan via Getty Images)

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former FBI director James Comey could publicly testify as soon as next week about his interactions with President Donald Trump in the wake of reports that the president tried to influence the bureau’s investigation into ties between Trump and his advisers and Russia, according to CNN.

The news outlet reported that Comey is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of multiple groups investigating Trump-Russia ties.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

