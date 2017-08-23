A day after a scorching attack on the news media and Republicans in the Senate, President Trump used a speech to an American Legion convention to call for unity in America, arguing there is “no division too deep for us to heal,” as the President signed into law the latest bipartisan bill from Congress to reform work at the VA.

“We are not defined by the color of our skin, the figure on our paycheck, or the party of our politics,” Mr. Trump said in Reno, Nevada.

Unlike his campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, the President stuck to his script, repeatedly urging Americans to come together on a variety of issues.

“We are one people, with one home, and one great flag,” Mr. Trump said.

Pres. Trump: "It is time to heal the wounds that divide us…we are one people, with one home, and one great flag." https://t.co/c8WxE0BwjS pic.twitter.com/xztrew1eD8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 23, 2017

The President made no mention of the controversy over his remarks after recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he devoted extensive time to address at his Tuesday rally in Arizona; the closest he came was a mention that seemingly referred to questions about Confederate monuments.

“You teach young Americans to have pride in our history, so they will have confidence in our future,” Mr. Trump said. “History and culture are so important.”

After his remarks, the President signed the latest bipartisan bill from Congress into law that seeks to make new reforms at the Veterans Affairs Department – this bill changes the appeals process for vets, to make sure they aren’t left waiting on benefits decisions for months on end.

Mr. Trump said it’s all part of his effort to make sure the VA treats veterans with respect.