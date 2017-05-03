More than a dozen wildfires keeping crews busy and tired

The West Mims fire grew more than 7,000 acres Tuesday, making it the largest wildfire in our area at more than 107,000 acres.

Hundreds of crews are tackling the flames, including the elite hotshot group.

Right now, there are 13 active wildfires in Northeast Florida and South Georgia.

Jacksonville baby died of asphyxia; mother says sock was in son's mouth

Many of them are 100 percent contained but wildfire-mitigation specialist Annaleasa Winter said there is still a need to monitor them.

“We get the lead drops coming from the pine needles in the fire area and they're landing in a bed of hot ash and actually re-burning,” Winter said.

Warm and dry weather conditions have made Northeast Florida and South Georgia a tinderbox.

Winter said this fire season has already been busier than in recent years.

“We've have more fires than we've had at the same time in 2011 and in previous years so it's been very busy for us,” Winter said.

Suite in Jacksonville shuts down weeks after man shot, killed in parking lot

Many crews are also getting tired as they work on-call shifts in order to keep up.

In the meantime, the Florida Forest Service said it’ll continue to strategize to make sure every area is covered.