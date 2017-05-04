Quick Facts:

Surveillance footage a Broken Arrow theft is stirring conversation on Facebook.

D&J Liquors posted the video on Facebook this week.

Other stores said in the comments that they recognize the suspect from incidents at their stores.

Broken Arrow police are working to confirm the suspect's ties to the crimes.

Tulsa-area liquor store owners say a man caught on security footage is a menace to their stores.

D&J Liquors in Broken Arrow posted video to its Facebook page after a man shoved a box of Crown Royal whiskey in his jacket while another distracted the employee.

The owner told FOX23 the men were acting so suspiciously that he immediately checked the security video and saw what had happened.

The men came back hours later but ran after the owner called police.

After the video was posted to Facebook, other store owners from Broken Arrow and Tulsa left comments claiming the same man stole from them too. Some also shared their own security footage.

Corporate security from two larger retailers called D&J Liquors and said they believe the man seen in their video is responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in property from them.

Broken Arrow police are still working to determine if the suspect in the D&J is in fact the same suspect who hit the other stores.

