News
Miniture horse to visit with patients at Jacksonville children's hospital
Close

By: Danae Leake News | WFOX
Updated:

A 3-year-old miniature horse will visit pediatric patients at a Jacksonville hospital this summer.

Gypsy, the American miniature horse, will visit patients starting on June 20 at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, where kids can hug, pet and take photos of the therapy animal.

Gypsy will visit the specialty care unit at 10 a.m.

The specialty care unit said the goal of the visit is for children to have a positive experience during their stay at the hospital.

The miniature horse is registered with Pet Partners, a national therapy organization. The animal has visited other facilities, such as schools, nursing homes and libraries, and has participated in events helping children on the autism spectrum.

The hospital said miniature horses can help soothe the emotionally distressed and increase comfort.  

 

This #therapyhorse will soon start work at @nemourschildrens #Jacksonville #Florida

A post shared by ActionNewsJax.com (@actionnewsjax) on

