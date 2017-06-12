Military sexual-assault victims are fighting to get their benefits.

One local woman told Action News Jax she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues from a sexual assault that happened during active duty.

She's struggled to get disability benefits. After years of appeals, this veteran said her life changed this Memorial Day weekend.

That's when she got a letter saying that after years of fighting for benefits, her claim had finally been granted.

“For this to come, it’s a blessing,” said Air Force veteran Laurie Reese.

She said she never thought she’d get that letter.

“Because of all the denials, it just seemed like the tide was against me,” Reese said.

Reese has been fighting for years to get benefits for PTSD and other mental health issues she said were the result of a sexual trauma while on active duty

“You lose trust in the system sometimes,” Reese said.

Reese joined the Air Force in the 80s and quickly earned awards and recognition, but she said everything changed while stationed in Guam. That’s where Reese said she was sexually assaulted by her supervisor.

“That’s where the nightmare was. You have to do what they say and trust them and he … he betrayed that trust,” Reese said.

Reese reported the assault. She said there was a small investigation. The result: Insufficient evidence.

"It was brushed under the rug. There’s an old saying, 'this man’s Army' … it was very true at that time," Reese said.

But now, nearly 30 years later, things are changing both in the way the military views and responds to reports of sexual assault. And to the way the Department of Veterans Affairs hands out benefits.

"I just love this line right here where it says, 'has been granted,'" Reese said.

Reese said her story is no longer being brushed aside.

"That is small in comparison to someone actually taking accountability for the trauma that happened on active duty," Reese said.

A government study found in 2012, that one in five female veterans and one in 100 male veterans say they experienced sexual abuse in the military.

For more resources, visit the VA's Military Sexual Trauma page and the VA's Disability Compensation page on Military Sexual Trauma.