VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights
VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights

VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights

VP Mike Pence takes birthday party to new heights

HOUSTON, Tx -  Vice President Mike Pence was sky-high as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday.

Pence traveled to Houston on Air Force Two, where he welcomed 12 new astronauts in a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, ABC News reported. 

Joining Pence on board was Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Brian Babin and Lamar Smith. 

Cruz tweeted a photo of the balloon-filled cabin, writing, "Wishing @VP a Happy Birthday! He's a very good man. Am on Air Force 2 right now, decked out to celebrate, as we head down to @NASA_Johnson."

Pence appeared to enjoy the festivities, tweeting a photo of himself in the balloon-filled cabin. “Fun way to start a birthday,” the vice president tweeted.

When he arrived at the Johnson Space Center, Pence was presented with a cake emblazoned with NASA’s logo and a birthday greeting.

"One of the coolest birthday cakes I've ever had. Thanks, @NASA!" Pence tweeted.

  Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa
    Motorcycle crash fatal for teenager in Catoosa
    A teenager dies in a motorcycle collision with a pickup truck. Catoosa police investigators say the 17-year old male was speeding westbound on Cherokee Street around 10 p.m. Thursday, heading toward 193rd East Avenue as a pickup driver was trying to turn left into the Wendy's restaurant location. The rider slammed into the truck and died at the scene. The motorcycle caught on fire, but Catoosa firefighters were on the scene and extinguished the small fire immediately. The shaken truck driver was taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test, as required for drivers involved in all fatal traffic crashes. The teenager’s name was not available, pending notification of relatives.
  Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa
    Multiple officers get assaulted in south Tulsa
    A suspect on a bicycle really didn't want to go to jail Thursday night. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., near 61st and Peoria.  Tulsa officers stopped Toyce Mason for a bicycle violation and the situation turned violent quickly.  Police say he punched an officer and then a foot chase ensued. “Additional officers in the area were able to trap the suspect,” police said.  “Mason fought officers again and officers attempted to tase Mason with no effect. Officers finally took Mason into custody after he was able to punch another officer in the head.” KRMG’s told one officer needed stitches.   Mason was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces multiple counts including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer AFCF, possession w/ intent to distribute of meth and marijuana AFCF, resisting arrest, the bicycle violation, and his 3 warrants.
  Homicide victim identified
    Homicide victim identified
    Tulsa police identify the body of a male found on Thursday.  TPD Sergeant Dave Walker tells us they are not releasing a name until the victim’s family can be notified.  We're told the 14 to 20-year old victim had been shot at least once and was dumped on a trail near 13500 East 4 Street.  No suspects have been identified.  This is Tulsa's 35th homicide for the year.
  Bomb scare evacuates River Spirit Casino 
    Bomb scare evacuates River Spirit Casino 
    The River Spirit Casino was evacuated due to a bomb scare Thursday. The Creek Nation Light Horse police department responded to the scene near 8100 Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. We’re told over 600 occupants of the business were forced to leave the compound when a “Code Black” was issued, indicating someone had told officials that a bomb was inside the facility. Tulsa police were called to assist in the evacuation. There were no reports of injury and no bomb was found before the casino re-opened around midnight Friday morning. 
