Middleburg man accused of flashing gun at family on Blanding Boulevard

A Middleburg man has been arrested after he was accused of pointing a gun at a family while traveling in Clay County.
Deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Connor Raye Thurston, 21, on May 16 and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
On May 7, a man was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard near Henley Road with his wife and two children when a silver SUV was tailgating them, the incident report said.
The man said he slowed down so that the SUV, driven by Thurston, could pass him. The report said that when Thurston passed the man, Thurston displayed a gun that looked like a revolver. The man said that Thurston flashed the gun and pointed the gun at him and his wife.
The couple said they were in fear for their life, according to the report.
The man was able to get behind the SUV and noted the car's license plate number.
Deputies were able to identify the car and its owner, which led to Thurston's arrest.
