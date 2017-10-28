A 78-year-old Michigan man who sparked an active shooter alert at a local hospital was formally charged with six felonies, MLive reported.

Arthur H. Kickland of Sanford was arraigned Thursday on four counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm inside a building and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Discharging a firearm inside a building carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, MLive reported.

On Oct. 14, Kickland was a patient at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw. He became disruptive with the hospital staff while they were assisting him and pulled a small-caliber firearm from his personal belongings and pointed it at them, Saginaw Police Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.

Staff members exited the room, taking another patient with them, and Kickland fired one round after they left, Lopez said.

Police were called to the hospital just before midnight on reports of an active shooter.

Kickland failed to comply with several orders to drop his weapon and one officer used a stun gun to subdue him, MLive reported.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

District Judge David Hoffman ordered a $10,000 personal recognizance bond for Kickland, whose next court appearance is Nov. 11, MLive reported.