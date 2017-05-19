MEN STEAL PORSCHE WITH KEY-SWITCHING TACTIC

The owners of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Ohio is offering a $10,000 reward to catch three men who used a key-switching tactic to steal a Porsche SUV, WJW reported.

>> Read more trending news

Bernie Moreno Companies of North Olmsted said three men came into their Mercedes-Benz dealership on May 6 and asked to look at a used Porsche, general manager Helder Rosa told Cleveland.com. They asked the sales consultant for the key, so that they could turn the car on "to hear what it sounds like," WJW reported.

However, the key they returned to the salesman was an identical, fake key. The trio returned later that night and stole the car, WJW reported.

The company has now installed LoJack theft recovery systems, Cleveland.com reported.